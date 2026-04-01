KEAM 2026 Admit Card Soon: How to download at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will release the KEAM 2026 admit card soon on its official website — cee.kerala.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and password.

The KEAM (Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical) entrance exam will be conducted from April 13 to 25, 2026, as per the schedule. The admit card will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, and allotted test centre. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to the authorities.

The release of the admit card comes amid heightened scrutiny of the KEAM process following last year’s developments. In 2025, the Kerala High Court cancelled the KEAM rank list, citing irregularities in last-minute changes to the standardisation formula used for preparing ranks. For more details on the KEAM syllabus, admit card, result, counselling, check IE Education.