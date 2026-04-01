KEAM 2026 Admit Card Soon: How to download at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will release the KEAM 2026 admit card soon on its official website — cee.kerala.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and password.
The KEAM (Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical) entrance exam will be conducted from April 13 to 25, 2026, as per the schedule. The admit card will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, and allotted test centre. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to the authorities.
The release of the admit card comes amid heightened scrutiny of the KEAM process following last year’s developments. In 2025, the Kerala High Court cancelled the KEAM rank list, citing irregularities in last-minute changes to the standardisation formula used for preparing ranks. For more details on the KEAM syllabus, admit card, result, counselling, check IE Education.
The court observed that altering the evaluation criteria at the final stage — just before the publication of the rank list — was unjustified. It directed authorities to prepare a revised rank list based on the original criteria, a move that disrupted the admission process and created uncertainty among aspirants.
Following the verdict, the state government filed an appeal, and the matter also reached the Supreme Court, raising concerns over transparency and fairness in the admission process.
Step 1: Visit the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2026 admit card link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your application number and password
Step 4: Submit to view the admit card
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Entry without these documents will not be permitted. They should ensure that all correct details are about them.
KEAM is conducted for admission to engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and other professional courses in Kerala.