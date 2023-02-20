KEAM 2023: CEE announces date for Engineering, Pharmacy entrance exam

KEAM 2023: The office of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations recently released the dates for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam 2023. Candidates willing to appear in the exam can check the exam date on the official website— cee.kerala.gov.in.
The entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy will be held on May 17. Paper 1, Physics and Chemistry will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2, Mathematics will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
Step 1: Visit the official website— cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the KEAM notification on the homepage
Step 3: View and download the schedule
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is an entrance examination conducted for admission to programmes in the field of engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and medical in participating colleges across the state. The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) holds the exam.
