Friday, Sep 30, 2022

KEAM 2022: Round 2 provisional seat allotment result declared; here’s how to check

KEAM 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the first allotment list at the official CEE website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2022, KEAM 2022 seat allotment result, KEAM 2022 seat allotment list round 2KEAM 2022: This year, the exam was conducted on July 4 across several centres. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala today released the provisional KEAM 2022 round 2 seat allotment list. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the first allotment list at the official CEE website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The seat allotment lists have been prepared on the basis of choices filled by candidates, number of seats available and marks obtained by candidates in their KEAM 2022 entrance exam.

KEAM 2022: How to check round 2 provisional seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official CEE website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘KEAM 2022 – Candidate Portal’ link.

Step 3: From the left section, click on the link for ‘provisional allotment list’.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page from where you can choose to see the list for engineering or architecture.

Step 5: The selected list will open in a new PDF document. Check your application number, and then download and save the document for future reference.

Now, if any seats remain vacant, then the CEE authorities will release the final seat allotment list. The seat allotment result for round 1 was released on September 22. This year, the exam was conducted on July 4 across several centres such as Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The result for the entrance exam was released on August 4.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 11:30:22 am
