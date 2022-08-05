KEAM 2022 Result declared; Faiz Hashim tops engineering exam

Updated: August 5, 2022 1:59:28 pm
KEAM 2022 Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala Thursday declared the result for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical exam. The result was announced by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu via press conference. Candidates can now check their score card on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.
Faiz Hashim of Thrissur topped the engineering entrance examination, scoring 575.95 marks. Harishankar M. of Karamala, Kottayam, secured the second spot with a score of 572.22 followed by Nayan Kishore Nair of Mundakkal West, Kollam at third place.
A total of 73,977 candidates appeared for the examination, out of 51,031 have qualified, and 47,629 are included on the rank list. Aspirants who qualify this written exam will be called for counselling process now.
KEAM 2022: How to download score card
Step 1: Visit the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for KEAM results.
Step 3: Key in your required credentials such as application number and password.
Step 4: Your score card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
This year, the KEAM exam was conducted on July 4 and the answer key was released on the following day. Candidates were given time till 5 pm of July 13 to raise objections, and the result is being declared after checking and considering all those objections raised by candidates.
To check the official answer key, candidates have to visit the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in — and then click on the link provided for answer keys, after which the PDF with the key will open up in a new window. However, candidates cannot raise objections anymore and this can be used only for reference purposes.
