KEAM 2022 Provisional category list released; raise objections till August 23

KEAM 2022: The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Test (CEE) provisional category list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022. Candidates can check the provisional list at the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in
A separate category-wise list for the different course groups will be published after the rank lists of the respective courses are published.
Candidates, who have genuine complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 provisional category list can raise an objection. Candidates with complaints can send an email to the CEE with KEAM application number and name at the mail id — ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in by August 23, till 12 noon. After addressing the valid complaints, the KEAM 2022 final category list will be issued on August 24.
“Copies of certificate or documents should not be attached with the complaints. No fresh claims will be entertained at any instance during this stage,” the official statement reads.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala on August 4 declared the result for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical exam. Faiz Hashim of Thrissur topped the engineering entrance examination, scoring 575.95 marks.
