KEAM 2022 postponed to avoid clash with JEE Main 2022 (Session-1) exam dates

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination Kerala has postponed the Kerala Engineering / Pharmacy entrance examination (KEAM) 2022. The exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses was scheduled to be conducted on June 26. The new schedule has been published on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam will now be conducted on July 3. The KEAM 2022 exam date has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with the first session of JEE Main 2022, which is scheduled to be held between June 20 and 29. Applicants can apply through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2021/public/ till April 30.

KEAM 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Register using details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit the form

The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical and pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state. The candidates who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology), are eligible to apply for the KEAM.