Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

KEAM 2022: Final seat allotment phase 3 result declared; here’s how to check

KEAM 2022: Candidates who had registered for this phase can now check the final seat allotment at the official CEE Kerala website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2022: Candidates would need their application number, password and access code to login to the candidate portal and check the result.

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala today released the final seat allotment result for phase three. Candidates who had registered for this phase can now check the final seat allotment at the official CEE Kerala website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates would need their application number, password and access code to login to the candidate portal and check the result.

KEAM 2022 final seat allotment result declared: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official CEE Kerala website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘candidate portal’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in application number, password and access code to login to the candidate portal.

Step 4: The KEAM 2022 provisional list will be available after logging in to the candidate portal. Check your result.

Step 5: Download and save the list for future reference.

Candidates now have time from October 17 till October 19 to physically join the allotted colleges.

The candidates who do not join the allotted colleges/courses in the second phase allotment on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment as well as all the options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.

KEAM — Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical — is an entrance examination series for admissions to various professional degree courses in Kerala, and is conducted by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.

