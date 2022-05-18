scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
KEAM 2022 exams date revised: Check details here

Earlier, the KEAM admission exam 2022 was scheduled to be conducted on July 3 which has now been revised to July 4, 2022. 

May 18, 2022 2:01:20 pm
Candidates have to visit the official website to download the KEAM admit card — cee.kerala.gov.in. File

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (Kerala) has postponed the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical examination (KEAM) 2022. Earlier, the KEAM admission exam 2022 was scheduled to be conducted on July 3 which has now been revised to July 4, 2022. 

The KEAM 2022 application deadline was also extended to avoid a clash with the first session of JEE Main 2022. The authorities will release the admit card of KEAM 2022 on June 10, 2022. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the KEAM admit card — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The decision to postpone the KEAM 2022 exam date was made after considering the rescheduling of JEE, IISER, and NATA exams. Also, the authorities requested the General Education Department to declare a holiday for the schools on July 4, 2022.

The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical, and pharmacy-related courses in institutes in the state. The candidates who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology) are eligible to apply for the KEAM.

