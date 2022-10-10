KEAM 2022: Counselling process for round 3 begins; here’s how to apply

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala on Friday commenced the counselling process for round 3. In this phase, allotment will be done to the newly included Private Self-Financing Engineering colleges/courses and newly included Architecture college. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website– cee.kerala.gov.in.

The registration window for round three opened from October 7 and will close on October 11 till 4 pm. The results for the third phase of allotment will be declared on October 13.

KEAM 2022: How to apply for round three

Step 1: Go to the official website– cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Select the link KEAM 2022 on left side panel

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Enter your details and upload the required documents

Step 5: Submit your application and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application for future reference

Online option confirmation is a must for those who got admission and those who got no allotment as per the second phase allotment, to consider them in the third phase allotment in the case of Engineering and Architecture courses. But those who do not confirm options after admission, the allotment in the second phase shall be retained.

Those candidates who do not join the colleges/courses consequent on the second phase allotment on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment as well as all the options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.