KEAM 2022 application deadline extended; check steps to apply

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination Kerala has extended the last date for the application of Kerala Engineering / Pharmacy entrance examination (KEAM) 2022. Interested candidates can now apply online till May 10 till 5 pm on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in
The exam will be conducted on July 3. The exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses was scheduled to be conducted on June 26 but was rescheduled to avoid a clash with the first session of JEE Main 2022.
KEAM 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Go to, cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘online application’ link
Step 3: Click on ‘registration’
Step 4: Register using details and verify
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Make the payment, submit the form
The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical and pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state. The candidates who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology), are eligible to apply for the KEAM.
