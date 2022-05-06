scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

KEAM 2022 application deadline extended; check steps to apply

KEAM 2022: Interested candidates can now apply online till May 10 till 5 pm on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: May 6, 2022 10:29:11 am
keam 2022, keam 2022 registrationThe exam will be conducted on July 3. (Representative image)

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination Kerala has extended the last date for the application of Kerala Engineering / Pharmacy entrance examination (KEAM) 2022. Interested candidates can now apply online till May 10 till 5 pm on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Read |CUET 2022: NTA extends application deadline, check details

The exam will be conducted on July 3.  The exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses was scheduled to be conducted on June 26 but was rescheduled to avoid a clash with the first session of JEE Main 2022

KEAM 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to, cee.kerala.gov.in

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies meanPremium
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies mean
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...Premium
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Register using details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit the form

The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical and pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state. The candidates who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology), are eligible to apply for the KEAM.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement