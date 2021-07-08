KEAM 2021 postponed, new exam schedule to be released soon

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination Kerala today postponed the Kerala Engineering / Pharmacy entrance examination (KEAM) 2021. The exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses were scheduled to be conducted on July 24. The new schedule will be published later at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The decision has been taken two day after the Education Ministry announced fresh schedule of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The April session will be conducted from July 20-25, JEE Main (May) will be held from July 27-August 2.

The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical and pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state. The candidates who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology), are eligible to apply for the KEAM.

The results for KEAM 2021 will be released in the form of a merit list. Those who clear the entrance test, they will be invited for the counselling process.