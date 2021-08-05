KEAM 2021: When and where to check answer key, result

KEAM 2021 exam answer key: The answer key of KEAM is released as a pdf, for all the versions of the question paper. (Representative Image)

KEAM 2021 exam answer key: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has conducted KEAM 2021 today, on August 5. The entrance examination was held with proper COVID-19 protocols in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, whereas, paper 2 was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Now, CEE will release KEAM 2021 answer key for both papers which will be available at the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The answer key of KEAM is released as a pdf, for all the versions of the question paper. KEAM 2021 result is prepared based on the answer key. So, candidates can also use it to predict their scores in the exam. All that candidates need to know about KEAM 2021 answer key is as follows

Tentative Dates for the release of the official KEAM 2021 answer key

Right after the exam, various coaching institutes released the KEAM answer key. It is released as a pdf and can be downloaded from the website of the coaching centres. However, candidates who want to get the official answer key for KEAM 2021, need to wait for 2-3 days. CEE released the official answer key in a few days.

Where to download KEAM official answer key?

The official answer key of KEAM is released at the official website of the exam, which is cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org.

How to download KEAM 2021 Answer Key?

To download it, candidates need to visit the website and look for the answer key link. While downloading the answer key, candidates must carefully check the subject and paper code for which they are downloading the answer key. Since KEAM 2021 answer key will be released in pdf format, candidates can download and save it.

How to calculate marks using KEAM answer key 2021?

To do so, candidates have to match the answers options given in the answer key with those selected in the exam. While doing so, candidates need to add 4 marks for each correct answer and deduct 1 mark for every incorrect answer. When the marks will be added or deducted for all the questions, candidates will know their predicted scores.

How to Challenge KEAM 2021 Answer Key?

The candidates are allowed to raise objections against the answer key. The objections have to be sent to CEE in writing. To justify the objections, the candidates have to send the supporting documents as well. Also, candidates need to pay the challenging fee of Rs 100 per objection. If the objections are found to be correct, then the amount will be refunded. After checking the errors, the official authority will release the final answer key.

All about KEAM 2021 Result

The result for KEAM is released 15-20 after the exam. It is prepared based on the final answer key of the exam. The candidates can check KEAM 2021 result from cee.kerala.gov.in, by entering the login credentials. The result is announced in the form of a scorecard. It specifies the details like the category of the candidates, application number, marks obtained, qualifying marks. After the declaration of the result, later on, the authorities will also release the rank lists.

Generally, KEAM results are prepared based on the 50:50 formula. Here, 50 percent weightage is given marks secured in KEAM and the remaining 50 percent is given to class 12th marks. However, recently, two students and Kerala CBSE School Managements Association approached the high court and requested that CEE must prepare the rank lists for admission into professional courses purely based on the marks secured in the entrance examination.

In response to this, the High Court has specified that the KEAM 2021 result must not be published until the verdict is announced. Hence, this year, the result of KEAM 2021 might be delayed.