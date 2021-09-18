KEAM 2021 exam result declared, here’s how to check scorecard

September 18, 2021 11:08:40 am
KEAM 2021 exam answer key: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the results of the KEAM 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on August 24. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at – cee.kerala.gov.in.
The entrance examination was held with proper COVID-19 protocols in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, whereas, paper 2 was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CEE had earlier released the answer key of both papers.
KEAM 2021 results: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM 2021 – Candidate portal
Step 3: On the new page, enter application number, password and security code
Step 4: Enter submit to view the scorecard
The scorecard specifies the details like the category of the candidates, application number, marks obtained, qualifying marks. Those who haven’t been able to appear for both the papers of the engineering entrance examination and those who were not able to obtain a minimum of 10 marks in each paper will be disqualified.
The exam was conducted across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.
