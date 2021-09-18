KEAM 2021 exam result declared, here’s how to check scorecard

KEAM 2021 exam answer key: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the results of the KEAM 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on August 24. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The entrance examination was held with proper COVID-19 protocols in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, whereas, paper 2 was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CEE had earlier released the answer key of both papers.

KEAM 2021 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM 2021 – Candidate portal

Step 3: On the new page, enter application number, password and security code

Step 4: Enter submit to view the scorecard

The scorecard specifies the details like the category of the candidates, application number, marks obtained, qualifying marks. Those who haven’t been able to appear for both the papers of the engineering entrance examination and those who were not able to obtain a minimum of 10 marks in each paper will be disqualified.

The exam was conducted across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.