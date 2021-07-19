KEAM 2021 entrance exam admit card released: How to download

The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical and pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state. File.

Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has officially released the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021. Candidates who have submitted their online application can download their admit cards from the official website— cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on August 5, 2021 in various centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The KEAM 2021 entrance exam was earlier postponed.

Steps to download KEAM 2021 exam admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Log in to the candidate profile with application number and password.

Step 3: After entering profile page, click on the ‘Admit Card’ menu and download it.

The official notification on the website intimates that without the admit card, students will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. Candidates are also advised to get a colored printout of the admit card for seamless identification.

Admit cards will not be available to candidates with an error in their online application or to the ones with a balance application fees. To view the errors in the application, candidates can click on ‘Memo Details’ on their profile page. Once balance application fees is paid, admit cards will be available. All errors must be corrected before 2 pm on 21st July to be able to get access to admit cards.

The official guidelines also say documents received through Fax/e-mail will be invalid for clearance of defects in the online application.

What to do if Application Number is forgotten?

If candidates don’t remember their application number, they can click on the ‘Forgot Application Number’ link on the candidate portal and fill in their name and mobile number.

For Covid-19 queries, candidates can Commissioner’s Representative. Their contact numbers are available on the admit card. Candidates are expected strictly follow all social distancing norms and all the other health protocols.

Those who are under quarantine or are showing any Covid-19 symptoms should contact their CEE representative. The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical and pharmacy related courses in institutes in Kerala. Candidates can contact helpline number : 0471-2525300 for queries.