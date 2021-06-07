KEAM 2021: Follow this preparation guide to achieve high score in entrance exam

The Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) will hold the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM 2021) on July 24, 2021. Paper 1 for physics and chemistry will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, whereas, paper 2 for mathematics will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Both the papers will be held in pen and paper mode.

KEAM 2021 application form is available at cee.kerala.gov.in and the last date to apply for the entrance exam is June 21, 2021. Candidates who will apply for the exam will get KEAM 2021 admit card on July 14, 2021.

KEAM is a state-level exam, in which competition is usually tough. To crack the exam, candidates must prepare smartly and diligently. Complete preparation guide for the CEE Kerala engineering entrance exam is as follows:

KEAM 2021 syllabus: The syllabus of KEAM 2021 has been prescribed by CEE. It has been provided in the KEAM 2021 prospectus, which is available on the official website. The syllabus is similar to the syllabus of Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations. The candidates must follow the prescribed syllabus as it outlines the topics that will be covered in the examination. The CEE has also notified that questions in KEAM 2021 will not be based on NCERT textbooks or any other textbooks exclusively.

Read | NEET 2021: Previous year question papers, preparation tips and other details you need to know

Achieve perfection with the mock tests: Speed and accuracy can be achieved by simply solving mock tests regularly. Solving KEAM 2021 mock tests can also help a candidate know more about the pattern of the exam and manage their time effectively across the questions.

KEAM 2021 exam pattern: The knowledge of the exam pattern is important. Candidates have to know what is the marking scheme of the exam, the subject-wise distribution of questions, and the time duration of the total paper. This will allow the candidates to strategise for the exam day. KEAM 2021 will have 2 papers: paper 1 will be Physics and Chemistry and paper 2 will be Mathematics. Candidates will have to complete physics and chemistry in 2.5 hours and on the other hand, mathematics alone will be of 2.5 hours. Each paper will have 120 questions and for each correct response the candidates will be awarded four marks, and for each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted.

Strategy for KEAM: Focus on speed and accuracy: As per the exam pattern, in KEAM, mathematics has the maximum weightage. Also, there is a negative marking in the exam. Additionally, 120 questions are to be answered in 2.5 hours in each paper, which means candidates will get less than 1 minute per question. This means while practising for the exam, students have to take care of the time factor. In KEAM, speed and accuracy will play a major role and hence the strategy for preparation should be focused on speed will maximum accuracy, as the exam has negative marking.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Plus two exams cancelled, CM Stalin urges PM Modi to cancel NEET

KEAM 2021 books for preparation: Although various titles are available in the commercial markets, candidates must ensure that they refer to authentic and effective resources. Some recommended books are Maths classes 11 and 12 from RD Sharma; Complete Mathematics from McGraw Hills; Fundamentals of Physics from Halliday, Resnick, and Walker; Concept of Physics Volume 1 & 2 from C Verma; Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry from OP Tandon; NCERT Chemistry for class 11 & 12; etc.

Prepare > Revise > Test > Repeat: Once a chapter / topic has been prepared, revise the same. After revision, evaluate the preparation. To test, solve previous years question papers of KEAM, take mocks, or solve questions from reference books. Based on that, candidates can analyse their preparation level. Also, they can spot their weak areas and go back to revise those sections to perfect them.

KEAM 2021 result will be declared on or before September 15, 2021. Direct admission through KEAM is conducted for BTech courses only.

Candidates seeking admission to BArch have to qualify NATA 2021 and those seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, BPharm, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSc (Hons) Agri / Forestry, BV.Sc & AH, and BF.Sc have to qualify NEET 2021 exam.