KEAM 2021 application process begins, exam to be held in July

The Kerala Commission for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Tuesday activated the application portal for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test 2021. Applicants can apply through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2021/public/.

The last date to apply for the exam is June 21, 2021. The last date to upload other required certificates/documents (except date of birth and nativity proof) is June 30, 2021.

KEAM 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Register using details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit the form

The exam will be conducted on July 24, 2021. The KEAM is held for admission to BArch, BTech, Medical and Pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state. Individuals who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology), are eligible to apply and appear for the KEAM. Individuals from ST/SC/SEBC/PwD will be given leeway of 5 per cent for marks.

KEAM paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while paper 2 for Mathematics will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. These tests will be conducted via pen-and-paper mode. Each paper consists of 120 questions which each carry 4 marks. Every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.