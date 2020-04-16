KEAM 2020: Option to change exam centre opens, revised dates soon

KEAM 2020: Interested candidates can change the exam centres till April 21, 2020. Representational image/ file KEAM 2020: Interested candidates can change the exam centres till April 21, 2020. Representational image/ file

KEAM 2020: The students who are appearing for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM 2020) can change their exam centres, if they wish to. The centre changing option is available at the website- cee-kerala.org. The online window to change exam centre will be closed on April 21. Interested candidates can change their exam centres through the official website- cee-kerala.org.

KEAM 2020 which was scheduled to be conducted on April 20 and 21, 2020 was postponed earlier due to lockdown. The revised dates will be released soon. “Due to Covid-19 epidemic and the lockdown, Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy entrance examinations scheduled to be held on 20th and 21st April, 2020 have been postponed. New dates will be announced later,” as per the circular by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.

Courses offered

Engineering

— Bachelor of Technology (B Tech)

— B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)]

— B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)]

— B Tech (Dairy Technology)

— B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

— Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

— Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

— Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

— Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

— Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri]

— Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

KEAM 2020 is held for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

