KEAM 2020: Last date to apply, here’s all you need to know

KEAM 2020: The application process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Course (KEAM) – an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at state-based varsities is closing on February 25, 5 pm. Those interested can apply at the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can, however, continue uploading documents till February 29.

The physics and chemistry exam will be held on April 10 and mathematics on April 21. Those who clear the exam will have to apply for counselling process. Seats will be awarded through counselling or Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).

KEAM 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Register using details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit form

KEAM 2020: Fee

For engineering exam candidates will have to pay Rs 700 and for architecture and medical and aligned field the fee is Rs 500. For both exams the fee is Rs 900. Candidates choosing ‘Dubai’ as examination centre will have to remit an additional fee of Rs 12,000.

Equal weightage of 50:50 shall be given to the score obtained in the Entrance Examination for Engineering (Paper I & Paper II put together), and the grade/marks obtained in the final year of the qualifying examination for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together

