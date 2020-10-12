KEAM 2020 architecture rank list released, here’s how to download

KEAM 2020 architecture rank list available to download at cee.kerala.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Kerala KEAM 2020 architecture rank list: The Committee of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala has released the rank list for architecture courses. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check and download the rank card through the website- cee.kerala.gov.in. Earlier, the rank list for the engineering, medical and pharmacy courses were released.

The entrance result was released on September 9. A total of 56,599 students qualified for admission to the engineering stream and 44,390 students for pharmacy stream.

KEAM Rank List 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KEAM architecture rank list’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

Meanwhile, the first allotment list for KEAM was released on October 7 at its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who wish to accept the course or college allotted under the list will have to submit a fee and undergo document verification to secure admission.

Last year, a total of three allotment lists were released and the same number is expected this year. Those who do not pay fees within the deadline issued after each list will not be eligible to be admitted for the allotted seat and it will be moved on in the next list, as per rules.

