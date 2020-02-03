KEAM 2020 application process begins; check eligibility, syllabus, paper pattern

KEAM 2020 will be conducted on April 20, 21 KEAM 2020 will be conducted on April 20, 21

KEAM 2020: The application process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM 2020) has started. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- cee-kerala.org till February 25, 2020. The candidates can upload their certificates till February 29, 2020.

The examination will be conducted on April 20, 21, 2020.

Courses offered

Engineering

— Bachelor of Technology (B Tech)

— B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)]

— B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)]

— B Tech (Dairy Technology)

— B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

— Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

— Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

— Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

— Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

— Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri]

— Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

Veterinary

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

Important dates

Online registration begins: February 1

Last date to apply online: February 25

Last date to upload certificates: February 29, 2020.

The exam is being conducted for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

