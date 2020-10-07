KEAM 2020 allotment list to release today, check deatils

KEAM 2020 allotment list to be released at cee.kerala.gov.in (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

KEAM 2020: The Government of Kerala is expected to release the first allotment list for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Courses (KEAM) today at 9 pm at its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who wish to accept the course or college allotted under the list will have to submit a fee and undergo document verification to secure admission.

The total number of seats available for the different courses will be published prior to the commencement of CAP-2020. Candidates seeking admission to professional courses will be categorised as Keralite and non-Keralite category. A candidate who is not of Kerala origin but has undergone a qualifying course in Kerala or has been a resident of the state for a period of five years is considered non-Keralite-I.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

KEAM 2020: How to check the allotment list



Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on candidate log-in

Step 3: Click on the allotment list

Step 4: Check result

A total of 56,599 students qualified for admission to the engineering stream and 44,390 students for the pharmacy stream.

Last year, a total of three allotment lists were released and the same number is expected this year. Those who do not pay fees within the deadline issued after each list will not be eligible to be admitted for the allotted seat and it will be moved on in the next list, as per rules.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd