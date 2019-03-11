Toggle Menu
KEAM 2019 to reschedule due to General Elections

KEAM 2019: Talking to IEMalyalam, an official from CEE said, "The engineering exam clashes with polls. Thus, the exam will be rescheduled and notification with new dates will be released soon."

KEAM 2019 to reschedule, notification soon. Representational Image)

KEAM 2019: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) dates are clashing with the General Elections 2019. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 23  across 14 district centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The same will now be rescheduled.

The engineering entrance exam clashes with the date of elections in Kerala. Though the exam was scheduled to be conducted from 10:30 to 2:30, students and parents have expressed concerns about the traffic situation on the election day.

The two-and-half-hour exam consists of 120 questions in each paper. Each question carries four marks, and for every wrong answer, one mark is deducted.

Earlier, it was conducted for admission to both medical and engineering courses but now KEAM 2019 is held for admission in engineering courses only.

For admission in medical and allied health science courses, the students have to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). For architecture courses, the candidates have to pass the NATA exam.

