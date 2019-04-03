KEAM 2019 revised dates announced, exam postponed due to LS Elections

KEAM 2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has announced the revised dates for the entrance exam — Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019). According to the latest order by the CEE, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2019 (Thursday and Friday). It was earlier scheduled to be held on April 27 and 29 (Saturday and Sunday), 2019.

The paper I for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted on Thursday while paper II for Mathematics will be conducted on Friday, according to the new schedule. The competitive exam will begin at 10 am and will conclude at 12:30 pm, candidates need to reach their respective exam centres before time.

The Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted across the 14 district centres in Kerala and at Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. There will be 120 questions in each paper. Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking.

Talking to IEMalyalam, an official from CEE had said, “The engineering exam clashes with polls. Thus, the exam will be rescheduled and notification with new dates will be released soon.”

Meanwhile, the CEE has opened the window for candidates to check the application status of the PG Dental courses 2019 at the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2019 exam is held for admission in engineering courses only. For admission in medical and allied health science courses, the students have to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). For architecture courses, the candidates have to pass the NATA exam.