KEAM 2019 registration re-open: Non-Keralites too can apply for state-based private medical colleges

KEAM 2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) has reopened the admission or registration process for the non-Keralite (NK-II) category students to apply for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam 2019. This move came after the Supreme Court (SC)’s order which allows students belonging to non-Keralite category-II (NK-II) to apply for admission to the MBBS course in Kerala-based private colleges irrespective or their domicile.

Earlier, only government medical colleges were allowed to admit students from outside the state under a 15 per cent national quota. A union of over 15 private colleges in the state called Kerala Private Medical College Management Association (KPMCMA) had moved the court seeking to enrol non-Keralite candidates.

Those non-Kerala residents who have already submitted applications can add private colleges as well in their application forms. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in from May 13, 2019 to May 20, 2019 5 pm – after which the application window will close.

To be eligible to apply for KEAM for admission to medical courses, the candidate must who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and for architecture courses, one must match the qualification for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 conducted by Council of Architecture will be considered.

The rank list for admission to medical and allied fields is expected to be declared on or before June 20, 2019.

Candidates will need following certificates at the time of admission:

Admit card issued by CEE

Certificate to prove date of birth

Original mark list to prove academic eligibility

Pass certificate (if obtained)

Allotment letter issued by the CEE

Originals of all the uploaded documents

Any other documents as mentioned in Clause

Candidates in medical and allied fields include – engineering, architecture, B.Pharm, MBBS, BDS, ayurveda, homoeopathy,siddha, unani, agriculture, forestry, veterinary and fisheries