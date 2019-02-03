KEAM 2019: Online application process begins, check courses, application process, other details

KEAM 2019: The online application process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) has commenced from Sunday, February 3, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Advertising

The last date to apply online is February 28, 2019. The entrance examinations will be conducted on April 22 and 23, 2019. The admit card will be released on April 10.

The examination will be held in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each), in MCQ format across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai

Paper pattern

There will be 120 questions in each paper. Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking.

List of courses offered

Engineering — Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) — B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)] — B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)] — B Tech (Dairy Technology) — B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) — Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) — Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) — Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) — Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) — Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri] — Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

Veterinary

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm).

The results of KEAM examinations will be released on May 25. The candidates can check the rank list through the official website, cee-kerala.org on June 20.

Advertising

The exam is held for admission in engineering courses only. For admission in medical and allied health science courses, the students have to appear for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). For architecture courses, the candidates have to pass the NATA exam.