KEAM 2019 engineering, pharmacy rank list release date and time

KEAM Rank List 2019: The Committee of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala will release the rank list for the engineering entrance test today – June 10 (Monday) at noon. The rank list will be visible at their official website, cee-kerala.org. The rank list will be created on exams score in engineering exam of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam 2019.

The exam conducted on April 23 across 14 district centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. For Pharmacy exam, 64795 candidates had appeared while in engineering 90,233 students took the exam. The KEAM result 2019 was declared in May. To prepare rank list, marks from the entrance exam as well as marks obtained in class 12 will both be calculated.

KEAM Rank List 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KEAM engineering rank list’ or ‘KEAM pharmacy rank list’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: a PDF will open, download

In a first, this year the government has allowed non-Keralaite students to take admission in state-based private colleges as well through KEAM 2019. Earlier, admission to only government-run institutes was allowed through the KEAM score or counselling sessions. The decision came into being after the union of over 15 private colleges in the state called Kerala Private Medical College Management Association (KPMCMA) had moved the court seeking to enrol non-Keralite candidates.

Candidates who failed to score at least 10 marks out of the index marks of 480 have been disqualified from the Pharmacy course. The results of 1772 students have been withheld for a number of reasons. Those who clear the exam will be able to take admission in college of their choice based on merit.