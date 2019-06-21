KEAM 2019 1st allotment list released: How to check

KEAM 2019 1st allotment list: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 first allotment list on Thursday. KEAM 2019 was conducted on May 2 and May 3, across the 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Candidates who have appeared for KEAM 2019 can check the list on the website cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2019 1st allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the first allotment list link on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: The allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check your name in the list

Candidates who gave the KEAM entrance test had to appear for two papers, Paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry and Paper 2 for Mathematics. Each paper had a total of 120 questions, each carrying 4 marks. There was negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer.

Out of 51,665 candidates qualified in the engineering entrance examination, 45,597 candidates had submitted their marks in the second year of the qualifying examination.