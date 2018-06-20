KEAM 2018: Rank list released at cee.kerala.gov.in, check now

KEAM 2018: The rank list is available at cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2018: The rank list is available at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2018: The rank list for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) has been released today at cee.kerala.gov.in. As per reports, Education minister C Raveendranath and health minister K K Shailaja have released the rank list at PRD chamber at government secretariat at 4 pm. However, the official website is running slow.

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala had published the KEAM result on the official website last month. The entrance exam was conducted on April 23 and 24 across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

KEAM rank list 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KEAM 2018 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login details

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

As per a note on the official website, a total of 90,233 students appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 58,268 students have qualified under the engineering stream. Similarly, 47,974 students have qualified under the pharmacy stream out of the 64,795 students opted and appeared for the pharmacy entrance examination (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination).

The facility for online submission of NRI documents for MBBS/BDS course will be available up to 5 pm on June 21. The rank list to medical seats in the state is prepared on the basis NEET score obtained by the candidates.

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering courses across the state of Kerala. As the answer keys were declared, the candidates can expect the results soon.

