KEA to announce revised KCET rankings on September 29; counselling from October 3

After months of anxiety, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 ranking row seems to subside after the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee which proposed a normalization process to evaluate the repeaters.

Following this, the government has announced that the revised CET ranking will be announced on September 29 and the first round counseling session for students will begin on October 3.

A two-judge bench consisting of acting chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Friday accepted the expert committee recommendations of evaluating the repeaters after deducting 6 marks from their overall qualifying examination (QE) marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics. The HC also disposed of the appeal of the government in accordance with the expert committee’s proposal

The committee headed by Dr B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of the Karnataka Higher Education Council constituted a committee on September 20 wherein the route mean square or RMS method was used to calculate the difference in the average marks scored by the candidates of 2022-23 and candidates of 2021 (Covid-19) in physics, chemistry and mathematics. After which it was decided that 6 marks in physics, 5 marks in chemistry and 7 marks in mathematics and a total of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks would be deducted to evaluate the repeaters.