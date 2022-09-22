scorecardresearch
KCET row: KEA proposes 6% cut in PCM marks for CET repeaters

KCET row: The two-judge bench consisting of acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty has now adjourned the KCET hearing to September 23 at 10:30 am.

KCET row: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has submitted a proposal to the two-judge bench hearing the KCET ranking case wherein they proposed a total of 6% marks be deducted from the Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry (PCM) from the qualifying examination (QE) marks of the repeaters. The KEA stated that 6 marks from physics, 5 marks from chemistry and 7 marks from mathematics be deducted from the qualifying examination or pre-university marks (PU) of the KCET repeaters.

The KEA also argued that the repeaters in 2021 were evaluated based on internal assessment because of the cancellation of the PUC exams due to the pandemic, which actually fetched them more marks.

According to an advocate, representing the petitioners, a certain batch of repeaters agreed on the proposal while the rest turned it down and insisted on an evaluation based on complete merit.

The two-judge bench consisting of acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty has now adjourned the KCET hearing to September 23 at 10:30 am.

After a single judge bench, Justice Krishna Kumar, on September 3 allowed the petition of the KCET repeaters and ordered a revaluation of KCET rankings by considering 50% of qualifying exam (QE) marks and 50% of CET marks, the state government filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court before a two-judge bench. The state government stated that, considering 50% of QE marks for repeaters will be unfair for over 1.75 lakh freshers.

The KEA evaluated the CET rankings for repeaters from last year who took a drop and appeared again in 2022 only based on 100% CET results, similar to the evaluation in 2021. However, calling it unfair, the repeaters filed a petition in HC after which the decision turned in favour of them.

