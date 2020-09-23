KEA reopens application uploading, declaration window, check details

Candidates can upload documents at kea.kar.nic.in (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will allow a second option to candidates who have been assigned ranks in CET 2020 but have missed uploading their documents. The document uploading window will re-open from September 24 to September 27 at the official KEA website. Earlier, the candidates were allowed to upload documents from September 7 to 23.

Candidates who had given their documents but did not declare the same can also complete the process of uploading of documents by selecting the declaration between September 24 to 27, as per the official notice released by the KEA.

Further, students who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of second PUC or class 12 marks or had a change in marks due to re-evaluation or any other relevant scenario will also be allowed to change or submit documents within the given dates.

“No further extension will be given to upload documents for CET 2020,” as per the official website. “Schedule for uploading of documents from September 24 to October 1 remains unchanged,” it added. Candidates are allowed to upload documents based on their ranks.

In KCET 2020, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.

