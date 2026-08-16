KEA PG Admission 2026: Registrations open for dental courses at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till August 17

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for postgraduate dental courses for the admission process of the academic session 2026-27. All eligible candidates can apply online through the official KEA website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until August 17 at 11:59 pm.

Candidates who submit the application will be required to pay the registration fee by 6 pm on August 18. The PGET 2026 admission process covers postgraduate dental courses offered through government dental colleges, government quota seats in private and minority dental colleges, and private seats in private dental colleges across the state of Karnataka.

Check the schedule