KEA PG Admission 2026: Registrations open for dental courses at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till August 17

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for postgraduate dental courses for the admission process of the academic session 2026-27. All eligible candidates can apply online through the official KEA website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until August 17 at 11:59 pm.
Candidates who submit the application will be required to pay the registration fee by 6 pm on August 18. The PGET 2026 admission process covers postgraduate dental courses offered through government dental colleges, government quota seats in private and minority dental colleges, and private seats in private dental colleges across the state of Karnataka.
Check the schedule
Candidates applying for the admission process can go through the following table to know important dates.
|Registrations open
|August 14, 2026
|Last date to submit application
|August 17, 2026 (up to 11:59 pm)
|Last date to pay application fee
|August 18, 2026 (up to 6 pm)
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates seeking admission to Karnataka PG dental courses should ensure that they satisfy all the eligibility criteria prescribed by the authority. As per the official notification released on August 13 by KEA, all the candidates applying for the admission process must have qualified the NEET MDS 2026 and secured the minimum qualifying marks prescribed for the examination. In addition to this, applicants should also fulfil the applicable Karnataka eligibility conditions, reservation requirements and seat-category criteria.
KEA has clarified that reservation benefits are applicable only to reserved category candidates who belong to Karnataka. Reserved category candidates who do not have a Karnataka domicile will not be eligible for the reservation and will be required the minimum qualifying set for the general category, i.e. 50th percentile or above.
Candidates will need to complete the prescribed document verification process after submitting their applications. Aspirants are advised to keep their original documents and other required certificates ready and follow the schedule and instructions issued by KEA.
KEA has informed candidates that merely obtaining the minimum qualifying marks will not guarantee an admission. The authority will consider candidates for the process only after they satisfy the prescribed eligibility and document-verification requirements.