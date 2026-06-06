KEA KCET Results 2026: How to check & download scorecards from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today. Eligible students can access their results by visiting the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in once the results are available. This year, a total of 330,479 candidates registered for the exam, and approximately 310,000 to 320,000 candidates actually participated. The exam was conducted at 745 centers across the state.
Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates
The KCET examination was held in two shifts on April 23 and April 24, 2026. The first shift started from 10:30 am and went till 11:50 am, while the second shift ran from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. The provisional answer key was declared on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30. Candidates who raised objections had to pay a non-refundable fee. For more information on toppers and merit, students can visit the IE Education Portal.
Follow these steps to check the KCET 2026 results:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Navigate to the “KCET Result 2026” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login credentials in the required fields
Step 4: A new window will open displaying your results
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Through the KCET exam, eligible candidates are given admission into various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses/colleges in the state of Karnataka. The examination aims to test candidates’ knowledge on core science principles by assessing them on physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics and Kannada.
The council has released the provisional answer key on April 27. The objection window was also opened for students who were willing to challenge the answer that they thought was wrong. The challenge window was open until April 30. The final answer key was declared on May 10 by the authority.
Based on the merit determined by KEA, ranks will be assigned to eligible candidates across the different courses and individual merit lists will be released for each category. For more information or any further queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website or write to the authorities at keauthority-ka@nic.in.