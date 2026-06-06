KEA KCET Results 2026: How to check & download scorecards from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

Based on the merit determined by KEA, ranks will be assigned to eligible candidates across the different courses and individual merit lists will be released for each category.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today. Eligible students can access their results by visiting the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in once the results are available. This year, a total of 330,479 candidates registered for the exam, and approximately 310,000 to 320,000 candidates actually participated. The exam was conducted at 745 centers across the state.

Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates

The KCET examination was held in two shifts on April 23 and April 24, 2026. The first shift started from 10:30 am and went till 11:50 am, while the second shift ran from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. The provisional answer key was declared on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30. Candidates who raised objections had to pay a non-refundable fee. For more information on toppers and merit, students can visit the IE Education Portal.