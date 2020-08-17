Karnataka KCET result on August 20; fee, seat matrix to remain same

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan announcing the dates for KCET result. Express Photo

KEA KCET result 2020: The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be announced on August 20 (Thursday), Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan confirmed on Monday.

Claiming that the announcement of the results will be the fastest to date, he said, “This is the first time in the history of CET, that the results are going to be announced in such a short duration. While the announcement comes in just 19 days after the examination, this is part of the measures taken by the government keeping in mind the best interest of the students,” he explained.

Also in charge of the Higher Education portfolio, Ashwathnarayan said that the fees and the seat-matrix ratio will remain the same as it was for the academic year 2019-2020.

“There will be no hike in fees in view of the prevailing COVID-19 and flood situation in the state. Besides this, the seat-sharing ratio would also be continued as in the previous year and representatives of all the associations have agreed to this,” he informed.

Earlier during the day, Ashwathnarayan met representatives of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), an association of unaided private engineering colleges in the state. Seat-sharing and fixing fees for engineering courses were among the main topics discussed during the same.

Agreeing to the proposal of the government, the managements of private colleges refrained from submitting a new proposal for the academic year 2020-21, higher education department officials said.

“While the 45:30:25 ratio will be continued, the government’s share will be 45 percent, COMED-K and NRI/Management quota will share 30 and 25 per cent respectively,” officials clarified.

Further, explaining the two types of fee structures, the Deputy CM said, “In one of the compositions, it has been decided to fix a fee of is Rs. 65,360 for CET students and Rs. 1,43,748 for COMED-K students. In another composition, for CET students it would be Rs. 58,808 and RS. 2,01,960 for COMED-K students.”

Online counseling to be completed by October-end

Considering the pandemic situation, the Karnataka government has decided to hold the counseling process totally online this year. “This will be done before the end of October. Students can take counseling from their respective places and avoid coming to Bengaluru for this,” the minister said.

Further, he explained that students can get admitted to the college of their choice within the scheduled time. “There will be two rounds of counseling and one round of extended counseling and there will be no additional round of counseling,” he asserted.

At the same time, managements have been directed to return unfilled seats within the prescribed time. “These will be given back to the colleges within 24 hours of duration, making the process faster and easier for students,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, higher education department officials maintained that the government will not give any room for seat blocking. “Transparency will be maintained in the entire process and this time CET counseling will be conducted after the NEET and JEE counseling,” officials told Indianexpress.com

KCET 2020 witnessed over 90% attendance amid Covid-19 fears

The exams were held on July 30 and 31. According to statistics shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the Physics paper was attended by 1,75,428 candidates (90.23 per cent of those enrolled) while 1,75,337 (90.10 per cent) attended the Chemistry test. The same for Biology and Mathematics, on Thursday, was 79.90 per cent and 91.92 per cent respectively.

As many as 63 candidates who are asymptomatic and had tested positive for Covid-19 attended the Physics and Chemistry papers of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 held on July 31.

The number on the second day was more when compared to the same on July 30 when 57 and 49 such students attended the Mathematics and Biology papers from across centres in the state respectively.

