KEA releases KCET 2026 provisional answer keys; raise objections till April 30

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. The answer key is live on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, and candidates can download it using their application number or registration number, the first five characters of their name, and their date of birth.
The KCET exam was conducted from April 22 to 24, with 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the examination. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 22, Physics and Chemistry on April 23, and Mathematics and Biology on April 24.
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The provisional answer key is available for all 16 paper sets across Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Candidates can use the answer key to cross-verify their marked responses, calculate their estimated scores, and assess overall performance ahead of the final result. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no negative marking in the KCET 2026 examination.
Here are the steps to access the answer key and submit a challenge:
Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on “Objection link for provisional key answers.”
Step 3: Log in by entering your application number or registration number, the first four characters of your name, and your date of birth.
Step 4: Select UGCET 2026 as the exam type, enter the captcha, and press Login.
Step 5: The answer key will appear on screen for review.
Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can submit their challenges, along with supporting proof such as a book or reference, by 5 pm on April 30. There is no fee to raise objections — students simply need to fill out the KCET answer key objection form on the official website.
When objecting, candidates must carefully select the subject, version code, and question paper before clicking submit. KEA will not entertain any objection where incorrect details have been entered.
After reviewing all submitted objections, KEA will release the final answer key, and the KCET 2026 results will be computed based on this revised key.
It is also worth noting that KEA ranks candidates based on merit in KCET 2026 as well as performance in the qualifying examination, with 50-50 weightage given to marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in both exams while determining the final result.