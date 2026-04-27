KEA releases KCET 2026 provisional answer keys; raise objections till April 30

The provisional answer key is available for all 16 paper sets across Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. (Image by Official website)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. The answer key is live on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, and candidates can download it using their application number or registration number, the first five characters of their name, and their date of birth.

The KCET exam was conducted from April 22 to 24, with 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the examination. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 22, Physics and Chemistry on April 23, and Mathematics and Biology on April 24.

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The provisional answer key is available for all 16 paper sets across Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Candidates can use the answer key to cross-verify their marked responses, calculate their estimated scores, and assess overall performance ahead of the final result. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no negative marking in the KCET 2026 examination.