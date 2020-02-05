KEA Karnataka CET 2020: Registrations begin, check how to apply

KCET application form at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in (Representational image) KCET application form at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in (Representational image)

KEA Karnataka CET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The application process will begin tomorrow – February 6 and continue till March 2, 5:30 pm. Candidates can make payment till March 6, 2020. The registration process, however, is still on.

As per the notification, the exam will be held on April 22, 23 and 24. The test will be held in two shifts from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. On April 24, the Kannada language test will be held in the morning shift only.

KEA Karnataka CET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CET 2020 online application link’

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Register using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit

Video | How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

Those who clear this exam will be eligible to take admission in engineering, technology, naturopathy and yoga, B.Pharma, second year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, agriculture courses (farm science) and veterinary courses. For admission to medical and allied fields NEET and for architecture courses JEE paper 2 is mandatory.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd