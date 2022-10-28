scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Karnataka NEET 2022: KEA extends UGNEET 2022 deadline yet again

Karnataka UGNEET 2022: Candidates can now register and apply online till 4 pm of October 29. Earlier the date was extended from October 15 to October 25.

Karnataka UGNEET, Karnataka UGNEET 2022, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Karnataka UGNEET deadline extended, Karnataka UGNEET deadline 29 october, Karnataka UGNEET Deadline extended to October 29On October 15, due to technical glithes many candidates could not complete their application (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

Karnataka NEET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority today extended the date to register and apply for NEET UG 2022 to October 29. Candidates can now register and apply online at kea.kar.nic.in.

This is the final chance for candidates to register and apply online, for all the candidates who did not apply before, the ones who applied but did not declare and those who paid the fees but did not complete the application process.

Read |DNB Final Theory Exams: NBE announces test dates; registration to begin on October 29

Aspirants have to apply now before 4 pm on October 29.

This is the second time Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the date for NEET UG registrations. It was initially October 15 then got extended to 5:30 pm of October 25. The deadline was initially extended after technical glitches hit the website and candidates couldn’t complete their applications.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

A few days ago Karnataka High Court dismissed the state government’s petition to reduce earmarked seats for in-services officers from 30 per cent to 15 per cent.

The order came after petitions filed by in-service candidates. The court also pointed out another division bench of the court in a related order on October 14. An interim order was passed which reserved 30 per cent seats for in-service candidates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 12:21:23 am
Next Story

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: Round 2 of counselling underway, candidates can report to colleges till October 30

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement