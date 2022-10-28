Karnataka NEET 2022: KEA extends UGNEET 2022 deadline yet again

Karnataka NEET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority today extended the date to register and apply for NEET UG 2022 to October 29. Candidates can now register and apply online at kea.kar.nic.in.

This is the final chance for candidates to register and apply online, for all the candidates who did not apply before, the ones who applied but did not declare and those who paid the fees but did not complete the application process.

Aspirants have to apply now before 4 pm on October 29.

This is the second time Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the date for NEET UG registrations. It was initially October 15 then got extended to 5:30 pm of October 25. The deadline was initially extended after technical glitches hit the website and candidates couldn’t complete their applications.

A few days ago Karnataka High Court dismissed the state government’s petition to reduce earmarked seats for in-services officers from 30 per cent to 15 per cent.

The order came after petitions filed by in-service candidates. The court also pointed out another division bench of the court in a related order on October 14. An interim order was passed which reserved 30 per cent seats for in-service candidates.