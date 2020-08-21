KEA declares Karnataka CET result, 1.53 lakh engineering aspirants qualify

Karnataka CET result 2020 declared (Representational image)

KEA Karnataka CET result 2020: In what can be considered as the first competitive exam to be held amid the pandemic – Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 result has been declared. Despite the pandemic, 1.53 lakh students had appeared for the exam. A little above 1.75 lakh had applied to appear for the exam but as per the statistics given by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), slightly over 20,000 gave it a miss. Among these students, 63 COVID positive students had also appeared for the exams held on July 30, 31.

This year, despite the pandemic, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the result in record time. The result was announced 21 days after conducting the exam. The fastest so far was 25 days. The KCET result was initially scheduled to be released on August 20 but was postponed due to “technical” reasons. It is still the fastest declaration so far despite the delay.

A total of 80 students scored full marks — 60 out of 60 — in Biology, in Chemistry three students scored full marks, however, no one scored full marks in physics and maths.

In the entrance exam for undergraduate courses, a total of 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. Several students had applied for more than one paper. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.

Candidates will have yo undergo document verification. This year, the entire process will be held digitally.”Mere assignment of ranks does not confirm the right of a candidate to select the seats until the original documents are verified during the verification process,” stated the official statement. For candidates scoring rank in multiple disciplines, then s/he will have to upload the documents for only one discipline and will be considered for all others.

Candidates can apply for document verification from September 2 onwards. From September 2 to 3, candidates having rank from 1 to 2000 will be allowed followed by those till rank 7000 from September 4 to 6. The rounds will go one till September 27 which will cover students obtaining the last rank.

Those who clear KCET will have to participate in the counselling. Based on merit and choice of students, seats will be allocated in undergraduate colleges. There will be to rounds of counselling which will be held after the NEET and JEE counselling. The exact dates of counselling are not out yet.

