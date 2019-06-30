Toggle Menu
KEA CET 2019: Seat allotment list to be released today, check detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/kea-cet-2019-seat-allotment-list-to-be-released-today-check-details-kea-kar-nic-in-5807740/

KEA CET 2019: Seat allotment list to be released today, check details

KEA CET 2019: Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2019 can check the seat allotment list through the website kea.kar.nic.in

kea, kea cet, kea cet 2019, kea cet counselling, kea cet seat allotment, kea cet seat allotment list 2019, kcet 2019, kcet counselling
KEA CET 2019: The seat allotment list will be released today

KEA CET 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the seat allotment list for admission to various Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary courses on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2019 can check the seat allotment list through the website kea.kar.nic.in.

The results for the KCET 2019 were declared on May 25, 2019. The exam for admission to engineering, technology, pharma and farm science courses was held on April 29 and April 30.

KEA CET 2019: How to check list

Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘seat allotment list’

Step 3: A pdf file with name of candidates will appear

Advertising

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The seat allotment results for the mock round were announced on June 27 at 6 pm.

Details about the choice selection, fee payment, admission order downloading will be displayed on the website soon.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NEET counselling 2019: First round seat allotment result to be released tomorrow, how to check
2 Odisha special OJEE to be conducted on July 21
3 DTE Kerala Polytechnic second rank list released, check schedule