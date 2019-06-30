KEA CET 2019: Seat allotment list to be released today, check details

KEA CET 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the seat allotment list for admission to various Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary courses on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2019 can check the seat allotment list through the website kea.kar.nic.in.

The results for the KCET 2019 were declared on May 25, 2019. The exam for admission to engineering, technology, pharma and farm science courses was held on April 29 and April 30.

KEA CET 2019: How to check list

Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘seat allotment list’

Step 3: A pdf file with name of candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The seat allotment results for the mock round were announced on June 27 at 6 pm.

Details about the choice selection, fee payment, admission order downloading will be displayed on the website soon.