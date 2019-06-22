KEA CET 2019: First seat allotment schedule released

KEA CET 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the schedule for the first round of seat allotment for admission to various Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary courses. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2019 can check the seat allotment schedule on the website kea.kar.nic.in.

Advertising

The results for the KCET 2019 were declared on May 25, 2019. The exam for admission to engineering, technology, pharma and farm science courses was held on April 29 and April 30.

Candidates can choose the course of their choice and enter their options from June 21 (11 am) to June 25 (4 pm).

The seat allotment results for the mock round will be announced on June 27 at 6 pm. After this, candidates can either add, alter, reorder or modify their options from 8 pm on June 27 to 11 am on June 29.

Advertising

Final seat allotment results will be uploaded on June 30 after 6 pm.

Details about the choice selection, fee payment, admission order downloading will be displayed on the website soon.