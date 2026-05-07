KEA asks Karnataka UGCET 2026 candidates to upload NEET UG details before results

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the data collection process for candidates who have applied for UGCET 2026 and also appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). KEA Executive Director H Prasanna announced that candidates are now required to submit their NEET UG roll number, application number, and upload their NEET UG admit card through a dedicated online link at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/neetenroll2026/forms/login.aspx.
According to KEA, the decision has been taken to streamline the admission process for medical and allied health science courses in Karnataka. In previous years, many candidates waited for the declaration of NEET UG results before beginning the registration and verification process, resulting in heavy rush, delays, and technical difficulties close to counselling deadlines.
“This year, instead of waiting for the NEET results, we are collecting the details of candidates in advance. This will help avoid last-minute confusion and ensure smoother processing once the results are announced,” the KEA Karnataka said in a social media post.
The Authority has requested all candidates who appeared for the NEET UG examination to promptly submit their details through the online portal. KEA clarified that entering the NEET roll number at this stage is mandatory for candidates seeking admission under the state quota and other professional medical programmes linked to NEET scores.
However, KEA also clarified that only those candidates who qualify in NEET UG 2026 will be permitted to proceed further with the option-entry and counselling process after the declaration of results. The current exercise is primarily meant for advanced verification and data preparation.
The move is expected to help the authority speed up document verification, seat matrix preparation, and counselling schedules after the National Testing Agency announces NEET UG results. It may also reduce server congestion and technical issues typically witnessed during the peak registration period.
Candidates have been advised to keep their NEET admit card and application details ready before accessing the KEA portal. The authority has urged students not to wait until the final date to upload their details.
KEA conducts the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) and oversees admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, architecture, and medical courses across the state.