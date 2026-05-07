KEA asks Karnataka UGCET 2026 candidates to upload NEET UG details before results

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the data collection process for candidates who have applied for UGCET 2026 and also appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). KEA Executive Director H Prasanna announced that candidates are now required to submit their NEET UG roll number, application number, and upload their NEET UG admit card through a dedicated online link at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/neetenroll2026/forms/login.aspx.

According to KEA, the decision has been taken to streamline the admission process for medical and allied health science courses in Karnataka. In previous years, many candidates waited for the declaration of NEET UG results before beginning the registration and verification process, resulting in heavy rush, delays, and technical difficulties close to counselling deadlines.