Thursday, July 12, 2018
  • KEA announces seat matrix for engineering, 55,216 seats available; check fee structure

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the seat matrix for engineering admission, yesterday, on July 10 on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 12, 2018 2:55:35 am
The option entry link has now been activated and one can lock their choices.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the seat matrix for engineering admission, yesterday, on July 10. Candidates can check the same at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Along with this, fee details have also been published on the website. The option entry link has now been activated and one can lock their choices. A total of 884 architecture seats are also available for students. Also, the first round of counselling for medical and dental courses was started on July 9 for all those who had qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018.

Division of seats

General category: 46,768

Hyderabad-Karnataka quota: 6293

Special quota: 2155

Fee structure

Engineering/ Architecture

Govt/Aided: GM and OBC (19,090), SC/ST (500)

Deemed/Private universities: GM and OBC (50,500), SC/ST (500)

Engineering (SNQ seats)

All college: GM and OBC (4090), SC/ST (500)

A total of 55,216 seats are available for the first round from 215 college. The Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) option entry has now been closed.

