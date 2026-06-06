KCET Results 2026: Websites to check UGCET scorecards

KCET Results 2026: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) will at 2 pm activate the result link for the KCET results. The results will be available at the official websites cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results from the websites mentioned above. This year, Tanisha Karthik topped the engineering exam.

Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates

A total of 3,09,014 candidates appeared for the examination. Subject-wise participation was nearly uniform, with Physics recording 3,09,014 candidates (Image Generated by AI/ Representative) A total of 3,09,014 candidates appeared for the examination. Subject-wise participation was nearly uniform, with Physics recording 3,09,014 candidates (Image Generated by AI/ Representative)

This year, a total of 3,30,479 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of them, 3.1 to 3.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 745 centres across the state. The KCET exam was conducted between April 22 and April 24. For more information on toppers and merit, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

How to check

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KCET 2025 Result: The results will be available at the official websites cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. (Representative image/Express photo) KCET 2025 Result: The results will be available at the official websites cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. (Representative image/Express photo)

To access the results, visit the official website of the council. Then click on the KCET Results 2026 link. After that, enter the login details and click on Submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

In 2026, a total of 2,92,782 candidates were declared eligible. Among the streams, Engineering (ENGG) accounted for 2,82,603 candidates, while B.Pharm and Pharma-D streams recorded 2,86,609 and 2,86,965, respectively. (Representative Image/Express Photo) In 2026, a total of 2,92,782 candidates were declared eligible. Among the streams, Engineering (ENGG) accounted for 2,82,603 candidates, while B.Pharm and Pharma-D streams recorded 2,86,609 and 2,86,965, respectively. (Representative Image/Express Photo)

The council has released the provisional answer key on April 27. The objection window was also opened for students who were willing to challenge the answer that they thought was wrong. The challenge window was open until April 30. The final answer key was declared on May 10 by the authority.

A total of 8,414 students from Government PU Colleges applied for UGCET 2026, out of which 7,620 appeared for the examination. (Express Photo / Representative Image) A total of 8,414 students from Government PU Colleges applied for UGCET 2026, out of which 7,620 appeared for the examination. (Express Photo / Representative Image)

After the results are declared, candidates who have passed the exam will appear for the counselling process. The process will be conducted online. The process consists of getting documents verified at first, followed by registration and choosing the preferred college. Once the counselling process is completed, a mock allotment round is done, after which the final allotment takes place. After the candidates have chosen the college, they are required to pay the fees to book their seat in the college.

Kannada Medium Students: 9 students finished in the top 1,000; 75 in the top 5,000; and 226 in the top 10,000 (File Photo) Kannada Medium Students: 9 students finished in the top 1,000; 75 in the top 5,000; and 226 in the top 10,000 (File Photo)

Candidates who had appeared for the KCET exam were asked to download the marksheet of class 12 exam from DigiLocker. After downloading the scorecards through DigiLocker, candidates have to log in to the KEA CET portal and enable permission for mark retrieval. According to KEA, this step was compulsory as the marks were needed to determine the merit. Candidates who had not completed the process their results will be withheld