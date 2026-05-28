KCET 2026 Result Live Updates: KEA to release results likely in first week of June

The test comprised multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. This year, around 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the KCET 2026.

KEA KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the KCET 2026 results in the first week of June at its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students will be able to access their scores by logging in with the required credentials. The exams were conducted from April 22 to 24, beginning with the Kannada language paper, followed by Physics and Chemistry on April 23, and concluding with Mathematics and Biology on April 24.

Typically, the counselling process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted simultaneously with the NEET admissions. However, following the leak of the NEET question paper, KEA has decided to proceed with the KCET results and counselling process independently. Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar made this announcement after a meeting with representatives from private colleges and officials from the higher education and medical education departments.

Story continues below this ad The test comprised multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. This year, around 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the KCET 2026. On May 19, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) requested that students who have completed Class 12 from CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards upload their marks on the KEA portal for the result processing. Students were required to provide access to their DigiLocker accounts so that their marks could be retrieved automatically. Live Updates May 28, 2026 09:58 AM IST KEA KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The exams were conducted from April 22 to 24, beginning with the Kannada language paper, followed by Physics and Chemistry on April 23, and concluding with Mathematics and Biology on April 24. May 28, 2026 09:54 AM IST KEA KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check results when out? Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download KCET results from the official website--cetonline.karnataka.gov.in May 28, 2026 09:50 AM IST KEA KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: When will KCET results be out? KEA will likely release KCET results in the first week of June KCET 2026 result is expected this week Karnataka KCET 2026 Result Date, Time Live Updates: The provisional answer key was made available in late April for all the 16 paper sets for Physics, Biology, Mathematics and Chemistry. Students were also allowed to raise objections till April 30, 2026. There was no fee for challenging the answer key, students were only required to fill out the objection form on the website. The final rank list will be prepared according to the performance of students in KCET 2026 and in the qualfiying examination. 50-50 weightabe will be given to marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in both the exams while calculating the result

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