KCET Results 2026 Declared: Tanisha Karthik tops in engineering stream with

KCET 2026 results released: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today. The results were declared on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The state higher education minister, Dr MC Sudhakar, has declared the results from the office of KEA. For more information on toppers and merit, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates

A total of 3,09,014 candidates appeared for the examination. Subject-wise participation was nearly uniform, with Physics recording 3,09,014 candidates, Chemistry close behind at 3,08,946, and Mathematics at 3,02,384. Biology saw comparatively fewer candidates, with 2,31,023 appearing.

This year, around 3,30,479 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 3.1 to 3.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 745 centres across the state.

The exam was conducted between April 22 and April 24. The provisional answer key was declared within a few days of the exam on April 27. The correction window was open till April 30. The final answer key was declared on May 10.

In 2026, a total of 2,92,782 candidates were declared eligible. Among the streams, Engineering (ENGG) accounted for 2,82,603 candidates, while B.Pharm and Pharma-D streams recorded 2,86,609 and 2,86,965, respectively.

Other streams included B.Sc. Nursing with 2,18,785 candidates, B.V.Sc (Veterinary Science) with 2,12,909, BNYS (Yoga & Naturopathy) with 2,12,730, and B.Sc. (Agriculture, Sericulture, Forestry, Food Science) with 2,09,220. Additionally, 21,775 candidates took the Agriculture Practical Test, and 21,838 candidates appeared for the BVSc Practical Test.

Top 5 Engineering Rank Holders

Tanisha Karthik | RV PU College, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Srajan B S | KMWA PU College, Bangalore

Ninaad Vasisht | RV PU College, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Ira Jain | The Learning Centre PU College, Mangalore

Rishon Fernandes | The Learning Centre PU College, Mangalore

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To check the results, go to the official website of the authority. Then click on the link for UGCET Results 2026. After that, enter the login details and click Submit. The results will be shown on the screen. Download and save it for later use.

Institutional & Special Category

A total of 8,414 students from Government PU Colleges applied for UGCET 2026, out of which 7,620 appeared for the examination. Their placement in top ranks includes:

Top 1,000 ranks: 12 students qualified in Engineering, 15 in BNYS, and 13 in B.Sc. (Agri)

Top 5,000 ranks: 53 students qualified in Engineering, 45 in BNYS, and 48 in B.Sc. (Agri).

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Top 10,000 ranks: 108 students qualified in Engineering, 85 in BNYS, and 101 in B.Sc. (Agri)

Kannada Medium & Special Categories (Top Engineering Placements)

Kannada Medium Students: 9 students finished in the top 1,000; 75 in the top 5,000; and 226 in the top 10,000

Rural-Claimed Candidates: 4 students made it into the top 1,000; 53 into the top 5,000; and 108 into the top 10,000