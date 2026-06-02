KCET Results 2026: Amid NEET row, KEA showcases tech-driven exam security measures in new video

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), responsible for conducting KCET, has adopted advanced digital tools to strengthen its examination framework. A recent video shared on its YouTube account highlights how KEA is using technology to ensure fairness, accuracy, and transparency in the exam process. The video comes in the wake of recent controversy surrounding the National Testing Agency (NTA) and its handling of the NEET UG 2026 exam, which led to a paper leak.
Using digital monitoring of exam centres, secure encryption to protect question papers and candidate data, and automated evaluation methods that reduce human error, KCET is addressing issues that might erode the confidence of students.
In its six-minute video, KEA informed that their system ensures that students can access clear information about their exam process, results, and seat allocation, thereby enhancing accountability. By adopting these measures, KEA aims to minimise malpractice, speed up result processing, and improve fairness in admissions.
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Meanwhile, KEA has yet to release results for KCET. The KCET exam was conducted from April 22 to 24, with 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the examination. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 22, Physics and Chemistry on April 23, and Mathematics and Biology on April 24.
Earlier, KEA was scheduled to announce results on June 1; however, it was not, due to the rescheduling of the agriculture practical exam by the University of Agricultural Sciences, with KEA awaiting marks of over 24,250 candidates before declaring the result.
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KEA ranks candidates based on merit in KCET 2026 as well as performance in the qualifying examination, with 50-50 weightage given to marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in both exams while determining the final result.
Typically, the counselling process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted simultaneously with the NEET admissions. However, following the leak of the NEET question paper, KEA has decided to proceed with the KCET results and counselling process independently. Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar made this announcement after a meeting with representatives from private colleges and officials from the higher education and medical education departments.