KCET Results 2026: Amid NEET row, KEA showcases tech-driven exam security measures in new video

By adopting these measures, KEA aims to minimise malpractice, speed up result processing, and improve fairness in admissions.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), responsible for conducting KCET, has adopted advanced digital tools to strengthen its examination framework. A recent video shared on its YouTube account highlights how KEA is using technology to ensure fairness, accuracy, and transparency in the exam process. The video comes in the wake of recent controversy surrounding the National Testing Agency (NTA) and its handling of the NEET UG 2026 exam, which led to a paper leak.

Using digital monitoring of exam centres, secure encryption to protect question papers and candidate data, and automated evaluation methods that reduce human error, KCET is addressing issues that might erode the confidence of students.