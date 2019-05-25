KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at 11 am

Karnataka KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 will be announced on Saturday, May 25. Higher Education minister GT Devegowda to announce results of Common Entrance Test (CET) through a press conference at 11 am.
All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, from 1 pm onwards tomorrow, as per reports.
Karnataka KCET Results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2019 for determining the eligibility/merit for admission to the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.
KCET results 2019 at 11 am
