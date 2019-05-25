Toggle Menu
KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at 11 amhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/kcet-results-2019-kea-kar-nic-in-declared-live-updates-kea-kar-nic-in-karresults-nic-in-5747727/

KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at 11 am

KCET Results 2019, Karnataka CET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Karnataka KCET results will be declared at 11 am. The students can check the results through the websites from 1 pm

kcet, kcet results, kcet results 2019, karnataka cet results, karnataka cet results 2019, kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, www.kea.kar.nic.in, www.karresults.nic.in, kcet exam results 2019
KCET Results 2019 LIVE: The results will be declared at 11 am

Karnataka KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 will be announced on Saturday, May 25. Higher Education minister GT Devegowda to announce results of Common Entrance Test (CET) through a press conference at 11 am.

All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, from 1 pm onwards tomorrow, as per reports.

Karnataka KCET Results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2019 for determining the eligibility/merit for admission to the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

Live Blog

Karnataka KCET Results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results at 11 am, check through these websites from 1 pm, every updates

KCET results 2019 at 11 am

The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 will be announced on Saturday, May 25. Higher Education minister GT Devegowda to announce results of Common Entrance Test (CET) through a press conference at 11 am.

Karnataka KCET Results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

KCET Results 2019 LIVE: The results will be declared at 11 am

KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE: Last year, a total of 1.5 lakh candidates cleared the examination successfully, the result of which was declared on June 2. Vijayapura’s Shridhar Dodamani secured the first rank in engineering while the second rank holder was Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada.

It is compulsory for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Architecture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AHSEC HS result 2019 declared: How to check Class 12 marks online?
2 AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2019 declared @ahsec.nic.in LIVE Updates: 18,572 secure first division in Arts stream
3 Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared: How to check via websites, app, sms