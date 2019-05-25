Karnataka KCET results 2019 declared, Jeffin Biju tops in Engineering

Karnataka KCET 2019: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 were announced today. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, from 1 pm onwards.

Advertising

More than 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility for Engineering and Technical courses. The same for Agriculture is over 1.13 lakh. Jeffin Biju of Sri Chaitanya Techno College, Bangalore tops Engineering, P Mahesh Anand tops Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (also from Sri Chaitanya Techno).

#KCET Results: More than 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility for Engg. & Tech courses. The same for Agriculture is over 1.13 lakh. @IndianExpress | @IEBengaluru pic.twitter.com/RTeZnEbfME — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 25, 2019

Follow LIVE Updates | KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility in Engineering, Jeffin Biju tops

The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2019 for determining the eligibility/merit for admission to the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

#KCET Results: Top 3 ranks in Veterinary Science category- 1. P. Mahesh Anand (Bangalore) 2. Udith Mohan (Bangalore) 3. BVSN Sairam (Bangalore). @IndianExpress | @IEBengaluru pic.twitter.com/MCvIRbUdJP — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 25, 2019

A total of 1,80,315 candidates appeared for the exam this year. 1,17,947 are eligible for ranking in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, 1,40,957 are eligible for engineering, 1,13,294 are eligible for B.Sc in Agriculture. 1,18,045 candidates are eligible for Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc.) course, 1,46,546 are eligible for BPharma and 1,46,759 are eligible for Doctor of Pharmacy course.

KCET 2019: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘CET- 2019’ result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

#KCET Results: Keerthana M Arun (Bangalore), Bhuvan VB (Mangalore), Srikantha ML (Hassan) secure top 3 spots in BSc Agriculture section @IndianExpress | @IEBengaluru pic.twitter.com/YChBDiXtfx — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 25, 2019

Last year, a total of 1.5 lakh candidates cleared the examination successfully, the result of which was declared on June 2. Vijayapura’s Shridhar Dodamani secured the first rank in engineering while the second rank holder was Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada.

It is compulsory for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Architecture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.