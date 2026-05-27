KCET 2026 Result Date: Know when was result declared in the past 5 years

KCET result date 2026: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) will be releasing the result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) in the first week. Candidates can check their marks memo at the official websites — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Along with the results, the exam authority will also release the merit list on the same day.
The KCET exam was held between April 22 and April 24. Around 3,30,479 candidates had registered for the exam, from which 3.1 to 3.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam. After the exam, the KCET provisional answer key was released on April 27. The challenge window was open till April 30. The final answer key was later released on May 10.
In the last 5 years, the exam and the results were declared on the following date
|Year
|Exam Date
|Result Date
|The gap between the last exam date and the result date
|2025
|April 15 – April 17
|May 24
|38 days
|2024
|April 18- April 19
|June 1
|44 days
|2023
|May 20 and May 21
|June 15
|25 days
|2022
|June 16 – June 18
|July 30
|43 days
|2021
|August 28- August 30
|September 20
|22 days
Last year, the results were declared on May 24. Around 3,30,787 candidates had applied for the exam, out of which 3,11,991 had appeared for the exam. As many as 2,75,677 candidates became eligible for studying the professional courses. KCET was conducted between April 15 and April 17.
In 2024, the results were published on June 1. A total of 3,49,653 candidates had registered for the exam. A total of 3,10,314 students appeared for the exam (1,39,274 male and 1,71,040 female). The exam was conducted on April 18 and 19.
In 2023, the marksheet was declared on June 15. Around 2,61,610 candidates had applied for the exam, and 2,44,345 appeared for the exam. As many as 43,316 students appeared only for PCM, 3,917 for PCB, and 1,96,112 for both PCM and PCB. From these, more than 2.03 lakh had qualified for engineering.
In 2022, the scorecards were published on July 30. The exam was conducted between June 16 and June 18. A total of 2,16,559 had registered for the exam, of which 2,10,829 had appeared for the exam. Out of them, 1,71,656 students were eligible for engineering, 1,74,568 for B.Pharma, and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).