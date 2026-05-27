KCET 2026 Result Date: Know when was result declared in the past 5 years

In the last 5 years, the exam and the results were declared on the following date

Year Exam Date Result Date The gap between the last exam date and the result date 2025 April 15 – April 17 May 24 38 days 2024 April 18- April 19 June 1 44 days 2023 May 20 and May 21 June 15 25 days 2022 June 16 – June 18 July 30 43 days 2021 August 28- August 30 September 20 22 days

Last year, the results were declared on May 24. Around 3,30,787 candidates had applied for the exam, out of which 3,11,991 had appeared for the exam. As many as 2,75,677 candidates became eligible for studying the professional courses. KCET was conducted between April 15 and April 17.

In 2024, the results were published on June 1. A total of 3,49,653 candidates had registered for the exam. A total of 3,10,314 students appeared for the exam (1,39,274 male and 1,71,040 female). The exam was conducted on April 18 and 19.

In 2023, the marksheet was declared on June 15. Around 2,61,610 candidates had applied for the exam, and 2,44,345 appeared for the exam. As many as 43,316 students appeared only for PCM, 3,917 for PCB, and 1,96,112 for both PCM and PCB. From these, more than 2.03 lakh had qualified for engineering.

In 2022, the scorecards were published on July 30. The exam was conducted between June 16 and June 18. A total of 2,16,559 had registered for the exam, of which 2,10,829 had appeared for the exam. Out of them, 1,71,656 students were eligible for engineering, 1,74,568 for B.Pharma, and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).