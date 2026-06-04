KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: Karnataka KEA KCET results likely this week at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Candidates can check their results online once it is published. (Express photo/Representative)

Karnataka KCET 2026 Result Live Updates: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) will likely declare the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) this week; however, no official date has been announced by the Authority. Students can check their results at the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Along with the results, the authority will publish the merit list of students.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar confirmed that they will proceed with engineering, agriculture, and other non-medical admissions independently, without waiting for the delayed NEET UG results.

Story continues below this ad The KCET exam was conducted between April 22 and April 24 in two shifts. The first shift took place between 10:30 am and likely 11:50 pm, and the second shift was conducted between 2:30 pm and 11:50 pm. After the examination, the provisional answer key was released on April 27, with the objection window open till April 30. The final answer was published on May 10. To check the KCTE results, go to the official website mentioned earlier. Then click on the ‘UGCET Results 2026’ link on the homepage. Then enter the login credentails and and click submit. The results will be available on a new tab. Download and save it for later use. As per official information, this year 3,30,479 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of which, 3.1 to 3.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The KCET exam was held at 745 centres across the state.