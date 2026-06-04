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KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: Karnataka KEA KCET results likely this week at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka KEA KCET Result 2026 Date, Time, Link Live Updates: Students can check their results at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Along with the results, the authority will publish the merit list of students.

By: Education Desk
New Delhi | June 4, 2026 11:28 AM IST
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KCET results 2026: Results to be published within few daysCandidates can check their results online once it is published. (Express photo/Representative)

Karnataka KCET 2026 Result Live Updates: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) will likely declare the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) this week; however, no official date has been announced by the Authority. Students can check their results at the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Along with the results, the authority will publish the merit list of students.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar confirmed that they will proceed with engineering, agriculture, and other non-medical admissions independently, without waiting for the delayed NEET UG results.

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The KCET exam was conducted between April 22 and April 24 in two shifts. The first shift took place between 10:30 am and likely 11:50 pm, and the second shift was conducted between 2:30 pm and 11:50 pm. After the examination, the provisional answer key was released on April 27, with the objection window open till April 30. The final answer was published on May 10.

To check the KCTE results, go to the official website mentioned earlier. Then click on the ‘UGCET Results 2026’ link on the homepage. Then enter the login credentails and and click submit. The results will be available on a new tab. Download and save it for later use.

As per official information, this year 3,30,479 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of which, 3.1 to 3.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The KCET exam was held at 745 centres across the state.

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Students checking their KCET exam results. (Image Generated by AI/ Representative)

Once the results are published, students who clear the exam can appear for the counselling process. It starts with registration at first after which documents are verified, and then candidates can choose their preferred college. After the counselling process is done, a mock allotment will take place, followed by the final allotment. Once a student secures admission to their preferred college, they are advised to pay the fees to secure their seat. The entire counselling process will take place online. Those who had appeared for the KCET exam were advised to download their class 12 marksheet from DigiLocker. Then log in to the portal of KEA CET and enable the permission for mark retrieval.  This process was made mandatory as the scores was necessary to make the merit list. For candidates who have not completed the process, their results will not be published.

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